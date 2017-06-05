You'll Get Your Apple News Here From Now On

<a href="http://adserver1.backbeatmedia.com/servlet/ajrotator/253/611/clickCGI?pos=11&zone=5000"><img src="http://adserver1.backbeatmedia.com/servlet/ajrotator/253/611/viewCGI?pool=14827&type=13&pos=11&zone=5000" alt="Support TMO!"/></a>

Apple WWDC17 Keynote on June 5th, 2017 1:00 PM EDT, June 5th, 2017 - Page will auto-refresh. Tweet This! You can also follow our coverage on @MacObserverLive Dave: McEnery is ready. There are a handful of people in line as of 11:15pm PDT, but still plenty of opportunity available if you're willing. It's a beautiful night, folks!

McEnery is ready. There are a handful of people in line as of 11:15pm PDT, but still plenty of opportunity available if you're willing. It's a beautiful night, folks! Dave: Apple even decked out the nearby light rail stop.

Apple even decked out the nearby light rail stop. Dave: Apple has set up an outdoor lounge area in front of McEnery. And the weather for the week looks gorgeous!

Apple has set up an outdoor lounge area in front of McEnery. And the weather for the week looks gorgeous! Dave: Jeff Gamet's on the ground with a few Sunday daytime pictures ahead of the conference. Here, developers hang out in front of McEnery.

Jeff Gamet's on the ground with a few Sunday daytime pictures ahead of the conference. Here, developers hang out in front of McEnery. Dave: Join us Monday morning for all the news, reports, and pictures from WWDC. Big thanks to our WWDC2017 Coverage Sponsors: GigSky, Other World Computing, SaneBox, Readdle, and iMazing!

Join us Monday morning for all the news, reports, and pictures from WWDC. Big thanks to our WWDC2017 Coverage Sponsors: GigSky, Other World Computing, SaneBox, Readdle, and iMazing! Archive of our previous Live Blog Coverage: 1999 - 2017

© The Mac Observer, Inc. -- All rights reserved. All information presented on this site is copyrighted by The Mac Observer, Inc. except where otherwise noted. No portion of this site may be copied without express written consent. Other sites are invited to link to any aspect of this site provided that all content is presented in its original form and is not placed within another frame. The Mac Observer is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple, Inc.